Anosh Ahmed Arranges Mehfil-e-Milad as Tribute and Eesal-e-Sawab for His Father

On the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), well-known businessman and philanthropist Anosh Ahmed organized a grand Mehfil-e-Milad at the Karachi Press Club. The gathering was held as Eesal-e-Sawab for his late father and attracted a large audience including journalists, naat khawans, and members of the community.

The event was designed to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with devotion and respect. The program began with hamd and continued with heartfelt naats and durood, creating a spiritual and emotional atmosphere. The audience joined together in sending salutations upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH), filling the hall with voices of reverence.

One of the highlights of the evening was the participation of Pakistan’s most renowned naat khawan, Alhaj Siddique Ismail. His soulful recitations deeply touched the hearts of the attendees, who praised his presence as a blessing for the gathering. Other naat khawans also delivered beautiful performances, making the night a memorable occasion of love for the Prophet (PBUH).

The Mehfil was noted for its discipline and planning. From the stage arrangements to sound control, every aspect was handled carefully so that the sanctity of the program remained intact. Guests expressed appreciation for the management, saying that the program was not only well-organized but also spiritually uplifting.

In his message, Anosh Ahmed said the Mehfil was dedicated to his late father’s Eesal-e-Sawab and was also a way to bring people together in remembrance of the Prophet (PBUH). He thanked the Karachi Press Club for hosting the event and emphasized the importance of organizing such gatherings to spread peace, unity, and devotion in society.

To extend the spirit of service, a langar (meal) was also arranged for all participants after the recitations. This gesture reflected the values of generosity and hospitality taught by Islam and added to the warmth of the evening.

The Karachi Press Club’s leadership also praised the event, calling it an occasion that not only honored the Prophet (PBUH) but also strengthened community bonds.

The Mehfil-e-Milad at Karachi Press Club stood as a shining example of devotion, service, and unity. It reminded the audience that the true way to honor the Prophet (PBUH) is by coming together in love, remembrance, and service to others.