LG & R&R Industries Redefine Premium Living in Pakistan with New Karachi Showroom

LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has announced the opening of its latest showroom in Karachi, marking a bold new chapter in the brand’s journey in Pakistan. In partnership with R&R Industries, LG continues to strengthen its footprint in the country under the powerful vision of “Life’s Good, Greater Than Ever.”

The newly launched showroom reflects LG’s commitment to delivering innovation, premium design, and cutting-edge technology tailored to the evolving lifestyle needs of Pakistani consumers. Strategically located in Karachi, the space offers an immersive brand experience, allowing customers to explore LG’s latest range of home appliances, TVs, air solutions, and lifestyle products under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from LG Electronics highlighted Pakistan as a key growth market for the brand.

“The opening of this showroom is more than an expansion—it is a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to Pakistan. Together with R&R Industries, we aim to redefine premium living by bringing world-class technology closer to our consumers,” said Mr Lee, Branch Leader, LG Electronics.

R&R Industries, LG’s trusted local partner, has played a pivotal role in strengthening the brand’s retail presence and customer experience across the country. This collaboration underscores a shared vision to raise industry standards, enhance after-sales support, and make advanced technology more accessible to Pakistani households.

The Karachi showroom is designed to showcase LG’s innovation-led philosophy, from energy-efficient solutions to smart, connected living experiences that align with modern urban lifestyles. Customers can expect expert guidance, hands-on product demonstrations, and a premium retail environment that reflects LG’s global brand values.

With this launch, LG signals its ambition to expand further across Pakistan, reinforcing its promise that Life’s Good—now greater than ever.