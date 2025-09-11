Haier Powers Asia Cup as Gold Sponsor, Strengthens Sport-O-Tainment Play

Haier, the No.1 major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, proudly takes a winning shot at the prestigious Asia Cup 2025 as the Gold Sponsor. With cricket being one of the most celebrated sport, this partnership reinforces Haier’s long-term commitment to Sport-o-Tainment marketing, a crucial strategy to deepen connection with premium, young and sports-savvy consumers.

Cricket unites millions as it transforms from being a mere sport into an emotion of greater significance. Recognizing this cultural significance, Haier has strategically invested in marquee tournaments to drive Sport-O-Tainment, a core marketing strategy that blends the thrill of sport with captivating entertainment to deliver immersive and memorable consumer experiences. By joining hands with the Asia Cup, Haier will further expand its reach among millions of cricket enthusiasts while strengthening its position as an innovative, consumer-first brand.

As part of this collaboration, Haier will secure prominent on-ground presence and brand visibility across the stadiums, strategically positioning its brand at high-impact touchpoints throughout the tournament. From perimeter advertising and big-screen integrations to immersive in-stadia activations, Haier will capitalize on the electrifying energy of Asia Cup 2025 to engage fans directly and reinforce a commanding brand presence across every match.

Haier’s sports marketing portfolio spans some of the world’s most prestigious platforms, from elite football partnerships with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and international tournaments, to iconic global tennis championships including Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open, and ATP events. This investment reflects Haier’s commitment to uniting with diverse, passionate audiences through culturally significant sporting experiences.

By strategically aligning with iconic sporting events, Haier continues to stand out in the consumer durables space, capturing hearts and minds, strengthening brand loyalty and driving growth through emotionally resonant engagement. Through this association, Haier will creatively showcase its innovative and premium product portfolio in a way that feels both relatable and culturally relevant. Haier aims to establish meaningful connections with consumers, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in modern households.

ABOUT HAIER GROUP

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions. Based on the purpose of ”More Creation, More Possibilities“, we are committed to co-create infinite possibilities for a better life with users, and to co-create infinite possibilities for industrial development with the ecosystem partners.

We’ve always been user centered, adhered to original technology and built a landscape of two pillars, Smart Living and Industrial Internet. We have built 10 R&D centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 143 manufacturing centers and a sales network of 230,000 nodes around the world. We are the world’s only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 5 consecutive years. We also retain the top position in Euromonitor’s Global Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive years.

We have four listed companies, and our subsidiary Haier Smart Home is named among the Fortune’s Global 500 and World’s Most Admired Companies. Haier Smart Home was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange A-share in 1993, CEINEX D-share in Frankfurt in 2018 and Hong Kong Stock Exchange H-share in 2020, is the only company that has achieved an ”A+D+H“ portfolio in global capital market. We have several global premium brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA and Candy, etc., to continuously create the best experience for our users.

We believe: More collaboration will happen when more boundaries are broken, and more valuable relationships are established. Only then will the future of the world be filled with infinite wonderful possibilities.

This content is an advertisement by Haier is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn or its editorial staff.