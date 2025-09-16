  • KHI: Partly Cloudy 27.5°C
  • LHR: Clear 30.8°C
  • ISB: Partly Cloudy 26.7°C
  • KHI: Partly Cloudy 27.5°C
  • LHR: Clear 30.8°C
  • ISB: Partly Cloudy 26.7°C
پہلا صفحہ تازہ ترین
اسرائیل حماس جنگسیلابفیکٹ چیکبریتھ پاکستانصحتحیرت انگیز

From Envelopes to QR: Wedding Salami Goes Digital

Sponsor شائع September 16, 2025 اپ ڈیٹ September 16, 2025 05:05pm

Karachi, September 11, 2025, In a first-of-its-kind innovation, a Karachi wedding this weekend introduced digital salami through the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR system, turning a centuries-old cultural tradition into a modern, cashless experience.

Guests were invited to bless the newlyweds not with cash-filled envelopes, but by scanning a Raast QR placed by fintech company Swich. The small, elegantly designed QR at the entrance caught the eye of every guest walking in.

For decades, “salami,” the cherished practice of giving money to the bride and groom as a token of blessing, has been deeply woven into South Asian wedding culture. While the tradition holds sentimental value, it has long carried practical inconveniences: guests scrambling for cash, envelopes forgotten at home, and couples sorting piles of money the next day.

But the winds of change are here. The Karachi wedding experiment, enabled by Swich’s digital payments technology, fused tradition with innovation, echoing a broader global movement toward cashless events. Countries like India and Singapore have already normalized QR-enabled wedding gifting through platforms such as Paytm and PayNow, allowing seamless digital transfers as part of the celebration.

In Pakistan, the rise of digital payment platforms and the launch of Raast, a State Bank initiative enabling instant, zero-cost transfers, has paved the way for new social use cases. With smartphone penetration crossing 52% and cashless retail payments steadily growing, experts believe weddings could become the next frontier for digital adoption.

Guests at the Karachi event were intrigued, even amused, by the novelty. Many called it a “relief from the envelope hunt,” while others saw it as “the future of gifting.” One guest noted, “I hope more weddings start using this. It saves us time, makes things safer, and the couple gets the blessings instantly.”

As Pakistan accelerates its digital payments journey, this wedding might just mark the start of a new tradition, where blessings travel at the speed of a QR scan.

1000 حروف

معزز قارئین، ہمارے کمنٹس سیکشن پر بعض تکنیکی امور انجام دیے جارہے ہیں، بہت جلد اس سیکشن کو آپ کے لیے بحال کردیا جائے گا۔

ڈان نیوز براہ راست ملاحظہ کیجیے:

کالمز

مقبول ترین

1

غزہ کیلئے امداد لے جانے والے گلوبل صمود فلوٹیلا پراسرائیل کا ڈرون حملہ، تیونس کی تردید

2

اقوامِ متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں مسئلہ فلسطین کے 2 ریاستی حل کی قرارداد بھاری اکثریت سے منظور

3

دوحہ: آج عرب۔اسلامی سربراہی اجلاس میں 50 ممالک کے رہنماؤں کی شرکت متوقع

4

عرب اسلامی سربراہی اجلاس: مسلم ممالک کا جارحیت کیلئے اسرائیل کو جواب دہ ٹھہرانے کا مطالبہ

5

’گلوبل صمود فلوٹیلا‘ 4 ستمبر کو امدادی سامان لے کر غزہ کیلئے روانہ ہو گا

6

اسپین کی میزبانی میں چین اور امریکا کے درمیان کشیدہ تجارتی تعلقات پر مذاکرات کا آغاز

7

امریکی کانگریس میں انسانی حقوق کی خلاف ورزیوں کے ذمہ دار پاکستانی حکام پر پابندیوں کا بل متعارف

8

بھارت کی شمال مشرقی ریاست منی پور میں نسلی کشیدگی، انٹرنیٹ بند، کرفیو نافذ

کارٹون

کارٹون : 16 ستمبر 2025
کارٹون : 15 ستمبر 2025