Pakistan Idol Opens Ecostar Wildcard Voting

Pakistan Idol, the nation’s most celebrated singing competition, has launched the Ecostar Wildcard Entry, giving fans the opportunity to bring one talented contestant back into the competition. Voting runs from November 9 until November 21 at 9 PM.

The Wildcard contenders are Sarfaraz Ali, Ghulam Qambar, Muhammad Minaam, Ahsan Malik, Hafsa Nadeem, and Amna Hashmi. Each captured hearts during their time on the show, and the public will now decide who earns a spot in the Top 16 Gala Rounds.

This Wildcard Entry follows the Theater Round, where 25 contestants were eliminated, narrowing the field to the top performers. One contestant will now have the chance to rejoin the competition and compete alongside the best in the Gala Rounds.

Voting is open nationwide through the official website begin.watch/vote. All votes are verified in real time through a centralized ITS-managed system, ensuring complete fairness and transparency.

The Wildcard Entry is proudly supported by Ecostar, Sooper, Zong, and Golden Pearl, who continue to champion emerging musical talent across the nation.

Fans can cast their votes at begin.watch/vote to decide who returns to the stage.

This content is produced in paid partnership.