Etihad Town Delivers Fifth Project: Etihad Town Premier Enclave Before Time at Grand Possession Event

LAHORE: Etihad Town organized a grand possession ceremony for its Premier Enclave, located on main Raiwind Road, marking the early handover of plots to customers and achieving another major development milestone.

The well-attended event was hosted by renowned media personality Vasay Chaudhary and drew investors, members, real estate stakeholders, and media representatives.

Launched in 2024, this project is the fifth project the company is delivering before time out of the nine projects they initiated since 2017, further reinforcing Etihad Town’s strong track record of timely execution and market credibility.

During the event, customers were invited on stage to receive their possession documents in a transparent and celebratory setting, while attendees were also presented with a detailed overview of the completed development works, including the society’s grand entrance gate, fully developed road network, and ready infrastructure.

The management emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the strategic vision of Chairman Chaudhary Munir, Executive Directors Ch Raheel Munir, Ch Faisal Munir, and Ch Sohail Munir, and the dedicated leadership team.

Their collective foresight and commitment to excellence have been the driving forces behind the group’s ability to consistently surpass market expectations and deliver high-quality residential solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, COO Etihad Town Sheikh Shujaullah Khan said, “Early possession is a responsibility we take seriously. Premier Enclave, located on main Raiwind Road, reflects our commitment to quality development, timely execution, and long-term value for our customers.

Etihad Town will continue to raise benchmarks in Pakistan’s real estate sector.”

The possession ceremony concluded on a celebratory note, reaffirming Etihad Town’s position as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand and marking another significant milestone in Lahore’s urban development along Main Raiwind Road.