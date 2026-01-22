  • KHI: Clear 14.7°C
  • KHI: Clear 14.7°C
  • LHR: Heavy Rain 14°C
  • ISB: Heavy Rain 8.9°C
Property Miles Secures 8 Marla Pine Avenue & Exclusive deal of 1 Kanal Jhelum Road at Etihad Town Phase-III

Published 22 Jan, 2026 10:41pm

Property Miles, the official deal holders and top-performing strategic sales partner of Etihad Town, has secured deal of prime commercial plots at Etihad Town Phase-III Commercial, including 8-marla and 5.33-marla plots on Pine Avenue and exclusive deal of 1-kanal plot on Jhelum Road, strengthening its presence in Lahore’s premium commercial corridor.

Located on the 150-ft Pine Avenue Commercial Road and 300-ft Jhelum Commercial Road, the plots offer high visibility and direct connectivity to Ferozepur Road.

Etihad Town Phase-III Commercial features Pakistan’s first structured road commercial investment with a 3-year payment plan, presenting a limited-time opportunity for investors.

Commenting on the development, Rizwan Ranjha, CEO Property Miles, said, “As the official deal holders of Phase-III Commercial, these strategically located plots reflect our confidence in Etihad Town’s long-term commercial potential.”

