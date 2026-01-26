Etihad Town Launches Phase-III Commercial on Pine Avenue & Jhelum Road, Expanding Lahore’s Premium Commercial Landscape

Etihad Town launched its much-anticipated Phase-III Commercial at a well-attended event held at the project site, marking another milestone in Lahore’s expanding commercial real estate sector.

The event was attended by Director Etihad Town Mr. Raheel Munir, alongside Chief Operating Officer Etihad Town Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, Project Sponsor Malik Mudassar Khokhar, and members of Etihad Town’s senior management.

The launch ceremony was hosted by prominent media personalities Waseem Badami and Vasay Chaudhary, while senior journalist Mansoor Ali Khan was also present at the occasion. Investors, business leaders, and real estate stakeholders attended the event in large numbers.

Phase-III Commercial has been introduced as an extension of Phase-II Pine Avenue Commercial, which sold out within two weeks last year, reflecting strong market demand for premium commercial developments.

The new inventory features major commercial corridors on 150-foot-wide Pine Avenue Commercial Road and 300-foot-wide Jhelum Commercial Road, positioning the project among the city’s most prominent commercial destinations.

The 150-foot-wide Pine Avenue Road originates from Chatri Chowk, passes through Lake City and Jia Bagga, runs through Etihad Town Phase-II and Phase-III, and connects directly to Ferozepur Road, significantly enhancing accessibility and long-term commercial value.

Speaking at the launch, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Town, said the project reflects the company’s vision of developing future-ready commercial hubs. He added that following the strong response to Pine Avenue Commercial, the expansion into Phase III offers investors wider roads, improved connectivity, and structured commercial plots with flexible payment options, while maintaining the company’s focus on timely delivery and transparency.

A key highlight of Phase-III Commercial is the introduction of structured road commercial investment with a 3-year payment plan, being offered for the first time in Pakistan. Unlike conventional structured road developments that require large plot sizes and heavy upfront payments, Etihad Town has introduced smaller, more accessible commercial inventory, providing investors greater financial flexibility.

Based on the rapid sell-out of Phase-II, Phase-III Commercial has been positioned as a limited-time opportunity, with expectations of strong demand. Established in 2017, Etihad Town has launched nine projects, with four already delivered and a fifth scheduled to be delivered on January 31st, earning a reputation as one of Pakistan’s most trusted real estate developers through its commitment to “Delivery Before Time.”